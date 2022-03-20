Woman described as ‘serial abuser of partners’ accused of cutting out partner’s chest tattoo

A woman is accused of leaving her partner’s chest a bloody mess after she allegedly cut out the tattooed name of his former lover.

Police claim that Katja Risto-Patterson is a “serial abuser of partners”. But Newtownards Magistrates Court was also told her boyfriend consented to his tattoo being cut out.

Patterson, from Spencer Street in Holywood, Co Down, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in November last year.

The court was previously told the man sustained a six-inch knife wound to his chest and needed 16 stitches. When police attended the couple’s home, he was found in the living room, bare chested and covered in blood.

It was initially claimed he told officers that Patterson had stabbed him. But its now suggested that with her assistance, he was trying to cut out the tattoo.

Patterson mounted a fresh attempt to be freed on bail. Police opposed this, claiming it showed an “escalation in her offending”, and there was a risk of further offences. But her lawyer challenged that, pointing out that Patterson has no convictions for abuse.

The court was also told the couple are still living together.

“It’s been clear that these two parties are in contact and want to be in contact with each other,’’ said the defence lawyer.

The alleged victim was in the public gallery for this hearing and spoke in support of the woman who is accused of harming him.

“I’m satisfied with what I have heard so I’m granting bail,’’ said District Judge Mark Hamill.

Patterson was banned from entering Holywood and having any contact with her alleged victim. “We cannot have this volitality in the relationship and the police being called out day in, day out,” said the judge, who adjourned the case for a month.