| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Woman denies tearing hair from passenger on board bus

Jennifer Donnelly denies assault causing harm Expand

Close

Jennifer Donnelly denies assault causing harm

Jennifer Donnelly denies assault causing harm

Jennifer Donnelly denies assault causing harm

Andrew Phelan

A DUBLIN woman accused of tearing hair from another woman’s head in an attack on board a bus has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Donnelly (41) is accused of assaulting and injuring the woman when she spotted her on the Dublin bus and had a row with her.

Most Watched

Privacy