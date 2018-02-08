Woman denies sexually assaulting younger brother

A WOMAN has denied the sexual assault of her younger brother from when he was just nine years old.

The woman, who is now in her 40s, pleaded not guilty before Cork Circuit Criminal Court to a total of nine counts of sexual assault against her brother on dates between 1993 and 1997.

The young man, who was just nine when the alleged incidents began, said he did not understand at the time what was happening. He is 12 years younger than his sister.

The jury of six men and six women were told the young man claimed his sister took his hand and placed it on her breast. The incidents escalated and the young man said that, over time, he realised what was happening was wrong.

However, he feared that if he brought the incidents to light he would be blamed. The court was told that children in the home were subjected to physical punishments by their parents.

Some time later, the complainant moved out of the family home. He went on to have a child with his partner.

The complainant, who was by now a young man, refused to have anycontact with his sister or to allow her access to him and his new home.

He said having a child of his own made him realise he did not wantsuch incidents to happen to them or any other youngster.

He decided at this point to made a complaint to Gardaí about his sister's alleged behaviour towards him in the 1990s. The trial, which is expected to last a week, continues.

