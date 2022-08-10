Woman denies assaulting man in city restaurant brawl

A YOUNG woman has pleaded not guilty to assaulting and injuring a man who suffered a broken finger during a brawl in a Dublin restaurant.

Mary Cawley (24) allegedly swung punches at the man during the incident that spilled from the street into the kitchen and dining area of the restaurant.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a non-jury trial on a later date.

The accused, of no fixed address, is charged with assault causing harm to a man at Liffey Street Lower on November 8, 2020.

The case was before Judge Bryan Smyth for the accused to enter a plea. Her solicitor, Matthew De Courcy, said Ms Cawley was seeking a date for hearing.

Fists

The court previously heard gardaí were called to a row that started on the street.

Ms Cawley, a co-accused man and the alleged victim were involved. The alleged injured party was not known to Ms Cawley at the time.

According to gardaí, a fight broke out between the parties and Ms Cawley assaulted the alleged victim with her fists.

CCTV showed people fighting in the doorway of the restaurant before going inside, where a man was seen throwing a chair. Another man was seen running and swinging a frying pan and a woman was seen throwing punches.

The court heard that during the fight the alleged victim suffered an injury to one of his index fingers, which was broken. A medical report was submitted to the court.

The man had made a full recovery.