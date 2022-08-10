| 11.4°C Dublin

Woman denies assaulting man in city restaurant brawl

Mary Cawley, of no fixed address, who was charged with assault Expand

A YOUNG woman has pleaded not guilty to assaulting and injuring a man who suffered a broken finger during a brawl in a Dublin restaurant.

Mary Cawley (24) allegedly swung punches at the man during the incident that spilled from the street into the kitchen and dining area of the restaurant.

