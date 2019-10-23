Woman claims she suffered waves of tiredness after having swine flu vaccine

A 26-year-old woman who has sued, claiming she developed narcolepsy after having the Pandemrix swine flu vaccine, said within weeks of the vaccination she suffered waves of excessive tiredness.

Aoife Bennett broke down in the High Court as she told how she thought it was her responsibility to get the vaccine as Ireland faced a possible swine flu pandemic 10 years ago.

She told Mr Justice Michael MacGrath she would never have had it if she thought there were serious risk factors.

Ms Bennett was only 16 when she had the vaccine in December 2009 as part of a mass vaccination programme. On Christmas Day 2009, she said she had to drag herself downstairs for Christmas lunch.

"I was absolutely exhausted. Before this I was very energetic and active," she said.

When narcolepsy was diagnosed in 2011, she said she had never heard of it before.

Ms Bennett, who gave evidence from a special comfortable chair, snoozed before the judge came to the bench and she was sworn in to give evidence. The judge said she could take any breaks she required during her evidence.

Students were vaccinated at school on a class-by-class basis. She said she asked to read a brochure but was told she didn't need to read it. "I was reassured it was going to be fine," she added.

Ms Bennett, of Lakelands, Naas, Co Kildare, has sued the Minister for Health, the HSE, vaccine producer Glaxosmithkline Biologicals and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA).

It is claimed HSE brochures had the effect of allegedly misleading those who read them as to the safety of the Pandemrix vaccine and the alleged risk associated with its use. It is claimed the brochures contained advice which was not consistent with the facts.

Glaxosmithkline, it is claimed, demanded an indemnity from liability from the State before it would agree to supply the vaccine. The HPRA, it is alleged, was aware there was an alternative vaccine which had more clinical data available in relation to its safety and efficacy.

All the defendants deny the claims and deny liability.

The case continues.

Irish Independent