Woman charged with stealing €200k from her employer
A 43-YEAR-OLD woman has been charged with stealing about €200,000 from her employer in Dublin.
Jeannette Murray, with an address at Knockdara, Newry, Co. Down, was remanded on bail today after she was charged with 171 counts of thefts of various sums going back to 2003.
The prosecution related to alleged thefts at a hotel in Dublin.
Dublin District Court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed she was to face trial on indictment. This means her case will be sent forward to the circuit court.
Judge Michael Walsh was told there was employer-employee relationship between the defendant and the alleged injured party.
She was charged today at Pearse Street Garda station in Dublin and there was no objection to bail at her court hearing.
The judge acceded to defence solicitor Amanda Connolly’s application to grant legal aid to the accused.
Ms Murray was ordered to appear again at the same court in nine weeks to be served with a book of evidence.
Online Editors