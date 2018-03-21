Woman charged with stealing €200k from her employer

Jeannette Murray, with an address at Knockdara, Newry, Co. Down, was remanded on bail today after she was charged with 171 counts of thefts of various sums going back to 2003.

Dublin District Court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed she was to face trial on indictment. This means her case will be sent forward to the circuit court.

The prosecution related to alleged thefts at a hotel in Dublin.

Judge Michael Walsh was told there was employer-employee relationship between the defendant and the alleged injured party.

She was charged today at Pearse Street Garda station in Dublin and there was no objection to bail at her court hearing.