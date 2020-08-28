Woman charged with stabbing garda in backside with a syringe

A WOMAN has been accused of injuring a garda by stabbing him in the backside with a syringe.

Sarah Dunne (28) is alleged to have left the garda with two puncture wounds to his buttock following an assault on a city street.

Judge Conal Gibbons said a medical report would be needed to determine the court venue for the hearing and adjourned the case.

Ms Dunne, with an address at a north city centre hostel, is charged with assault causing harm to a garda in an incident at Portland Street North, Dublin 1, last November 30.

Garda Sergeant Dave Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level, subject to a judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, Sgt Kelly told Dublin District Court it was alleged the officer was stabbed by a woman with a syringe in the right buttock.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital for treatment and was found to have two puncture wounds consistent with syringe marks.

“That is a very serious offence,” Judge Gibbons said. “It’s far too serious for the district court.”

Asking the judge to consider accepting jurisdiction, defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said there did not seem to be evidence of any long-lasting damage or scarring resulting from the alleged assault.

There was also no suggestion that the accused said at the time that the syringe was filled with anything, which would be an aggravating factor, he said.

“He was stabbed,” the judge said.

“Two small holes, we are told,” Mr McCarthy replied.

Sgt Kelly said a full medical report on the garda’s injuries was not in court, but there was a medical note submitted by a doctor.

Judge Gibbons said if the defence wished to further discuss the issue of jurisdiction, the case would have to be put back for a medical report to be made available from the Mater Hospital.

“Notes wouldn’t be sufficient,” he said, adding that he would let the judge presiding on the next day decide.

The court was told the accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

