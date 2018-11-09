A woman charged with the murder of a man at a house in south Dublin has been further remanded in custody after being deemed medically unfit to attend court.

A woman charged with the murder of a man at a house in south Dublin has been further remanded in custody after being deemed medically unfit to attend court.

Woman charged with murder of man in Foxrock remanded in custody after being deemed 'medically unfit' to attend court

Grace Miano (50), who is accused of murdering Limbani Mzoma (27) in Foxrock had the case against her adjourned in her absence, for the directions of the DPP to be made available.

Ms Miano, from Kenya but with an address at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock, is charged with murdering Malawian national Limbani Mzoma (27), also known as Robert.

The killing is alleged to have happened at the accused's address on November 1 last. Mr Mzoma was found with several knife wounds.

Today was to have been Ms Miano's second court appearance since she was arrested and brought before Dublin District Court on Sunday.

At Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning, defence solicitor Jonathan Dunphy said he had received an email from the governor of Mountjoy’s Dochas Centre, where the accused is in custody.

“The medical team deemed my client unfit to attend court for this morning’s purposes,” Mr Dunphy said.

Today was a date for mention in the case for the DPP’s directions, Mr Dunphy said, and he had instructions to consent to a four-week adjournment.

Judge Ann Watkin said she was remanding the defendant in custody for the preparation of a book of evidence.

At last Sunday’s hearing, Detective Sgt Colm O Giollain of Cabinteely garda station gave evidence that Ms Miano made no reply when she was charged at 9.35pm the night before at Dún Laoghaire station.

The defendant confirmed her name to the court and nodded when asked if she wanted solicitor Mr Dunphy to represent her.

Mr Dunphy said during that previous court appearance that his client had been living in Ireland for a number of years and in receipt of social welfare.

He also stated it was her wish that a psychiatric assessment be carried out.

However, the presiding judge at the time, Grainne Malone, said she did not have the authority to grant this request and it was a matter for the Dochas Centre to consider.

The court had heard Ms Miano had complained of pains in her head and legs since being taken into custody.

She had been seen by a doctor at the station "on several occasions".

The accused was granted free legal aid and no bail application was made as bail on a murder charge can only be granted in the High Court.

It is understood the deceased suffered a number of stab wounds to his neck, chest and back in an upstairs room in the rented Foxrock house.

He had been living in Ireland for a number of years and was planning to return home to his native Malawi at some stage next year.

Online Editors