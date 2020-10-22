Woman charged with circulating images on social media in connection with the Ana Kriegel murder trial

A WOMAN has been charged with circulating images on social media in connection with the Ana Kriegel (14) murder trial despite strict Central Criminal Court prohibitions to protect the identity of the two teenage boys involved.

The two charges followed a lengthy Garda investigation into the alleged circulation on the Internet of images and details purported to involve the teenage killers of the young Dublin schoolgirl.

Rebecca Ryan (25) appeared before Waterford District Court. Ms Ryan of Priory Lawn, Ballybeg, Waterford faces two charges on a date, in June 2019, relating to the publication or circulation on a social media platform of images of teenage boys in relation to Ms Kriegel's murder.

The social media platform involved was Twitter.

Under the terms of both an order by the Central Criminal Court judge involved and the Children's Act, nothing relating to the identity of the two teenage boys charged with Ana's murder could be published or circulated.

The young woman did not appear in person in court before Judge Kevin Staunton in accordance with strict Covid-19 control regulations.

Following consultations, Judge Staunton accepted jurisdiction in the case meaning it can be dealt with before Waterford District Court.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had indicated the matter could be dealt with summarily before the district court.

Judge Staunton confirmed the appointment of solicitor Hilary Delahunty to act for Ms Ryan and adjourned the proceedings until December 10 next.

At that date, the court will hear details of a plea and when a date for hearing can be set.

Judge Staunton was told that Garda statements in relation to the matter have been handed over to the defence legal team by Det Garda Niall Carolan of the Garda Detection HQ section at Harcourt Square following a request for all materials.

Dublin teenager Ana Kriegel was subjected to a brutal sexual assault in an abandoned house in Lucan on May 14 2018 and was then murdered.

Following a high profile murder trial last year, two teenage boys - who were 13 years old at the time of the killing - were convicted of her murder.

They were the youngest offenders to be charged with murder in Ireland in the modern era.

By strict court order and under the terms of the Children's Act, neither can be identified in any way until they are 18 years old.

Boy A was sentenced to life in prison with a review period after twelve years for her murder.

He was also sentenced to 12 years for aggravated sexual assault.

Boy B was sentenced to fifteen years for Ana’s murder with the sentence to be reviewed after eight years.

Both are serving their sentences at the Oberstown Centre in Dublin.

The trial judge, Mr Justice Paul McDermott, imposed strict reporting conditions that the two boys not be identified in any way including by social media.

A major Garda investigation was launched when images and details were allegedly circulated online in the wake of the verdict despite the court order.

