Woman charged with causing serious harm to daughter (3) remanded in custody

Emer Cannon from Aubrey Grove in Shankill was due to appear at Bray District Court this morning having initially been charged under Section 4 of the Offences Against the Person's Act last Sunday night.

She was not brought to court today and the prosecution made an application for the case to be adjourned to March 1.

Ms Cannon is charged with causing serious harm to her daughter Zoe (3) on Saturday last.