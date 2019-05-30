A woman has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault causing harm to an elderly priest at his home.

Woman charged with attacking elderly priest (86) during burglary at his home

Geraldine Sutton (28), of Kilcohan Park, Waterford, is alleged to have committed the offences at the Parochial House in Coon, Co Kilkenny, on August 18, 2018, Kilkenny District Court heard.

The alleged victim in the case was 86 when the incident reportedly took place at his home in a rural area.

Garda Padraig Keegan gave evidence before Judge John King that he arrested the defendant on May 28 and charged her in connection with the incident.

She is charged with aggravated burglary under section 13 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and of assault causing harm under section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. The garda cautioned her and she made no reply after caution.

Sergeant Alma Molloy said the Director of Public Prosecutions had indicated trial on indictment only. The sergeant said she was seeking a remand in custody for six weeks for the service of a book of evidence.

The defendant did not speak during the short hearing.

