Woman charged over fatal hit-and-run in Galway

A woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal road traffic collision that happened in Galway earlier this month.

The defendant, who is in her 50’s, was arrested on Sunday, December 27 following Garda investigations into a fatal hit-and-run which happened on the R336 at Furbo, Co Galway.

The incident happened in the vicinity of the well known Pairicin’s Bar in Furbo on the main Galway to Spiddal road.

The woman appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on the morning of Monday, December 28.

She has been remanded in custody with consent to bail and is due to appear before Galway District Court on January 4, 2021 via video link.

Online Editors