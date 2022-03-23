Woman caught with €1,500 worth of tranquilliser tablets

A WOMAN caught with €1,580 worth of tranquilliser tablets after gardaí saw her in a street deal had been in the clutches of some “unscrupulous people,” a court heard.

Sandra Hutch (48) was spared a prison sentence when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth gave her a nine-month suspended sentence.

Hutch, with an address at Sean McDermott Street, pleaded guilty to possession of Alprazolam for sale or supply.

The court heard gardaí saw the accused in a drug deal at Parnell Square West on November 8, 2019.

She was handing over trays of tablets to a man and when searched was found in possession of 29 trays, worth €580.

Her address was searched and Alprazolam worth a further €1,000 was found.

Hutch’s previous convictions were mainly for public order and theft offences.

At the time of the incident, she was in the clutches of some “unscrupulous people” and this is why she had the drugs, her solicitor said.

The accused had since turned her life around.

The judge said it was a serious matter but in view of the mitigation, he suspended the sentence for two years.