Woman 'burnt by beauty clinic laser' awarded €30k

A woman who claimed she suffered first-degree burns during laser treatment on her face has been awarded €30,000 by the High Court.

Jolanta Skaudvilaite was off work for 10 days after she went to a beauty salon to have laser treatment on her cheeks.

Ms Skaudvilaite (37), of Pine Grove, Athlumney Wood, Navan, Co Meath, had sued Alchemy Beauty, which has offices in Trimgate Street, Navan.

She claimed she suffered injuries as a result of treatment at the Alchemy clinic on July 21, 2011.

Ms Skaudvilaite said she was exposed to laser treatment that was liable to cause burns.

She alleged a failure to ensure proper equipment was provided in her treatment.

She further claimed the standard of laser and/or beauty treatment was allowed to fall below common acceptable practice.

The claims were denied.

However, the court was told the solicitor for Alchemy Beauty had come off record in the case.

In evidence, Ms Skaudvilaite, a retail assistant, said that after the treatment her cheeks hurt and she rang the beauty salon, which was very surprised.

She could see something was wrong with her cheeks and she went to a doctor and had to go on antibiotics.

She said her cheeks slowly healed, with the right one taking longer.

Ms Skaudvilaite said she also had to take tranquilisers for a time because of the upset involved. In the first week, she went to see a doctor about three times.

She said that while her cheeks had cleared up, they could be sensitive at times.

A report from a plastic surgeon said there had been subtle changes to the pigmentation in Ms Skaudvilaite's right cheek and she had been advised to use sunblock when outdoors.

Making the award, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said a report from Ms Skaudvilaite's GP said she was upset and conscious of the burns.

They healed within two weeks without scars but there was a higher pigmentation in her right cheek.

The judge said the plastic surgeon's report accepted the injury should not have happened.

The injuries were nasty, he added, but Ms Skaudvilaite had now made a good recovery.

He also said she had not exaggerated her complaints.

