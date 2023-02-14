| 7.8°C Dublin

Woman and partner to be sentenced later for rape her of young son and daughter

Sonya McLean

A woman and her partner will be sentenced later for the rape and abuse of her five-year-old daughter and three-and-half year-old son.

The Central Criminal Court heard that the girl’s foster parents became concerned when on first arriving to their home as a six-year-old child, she approached her foster father and tried to undo the belt of his trousers.

