| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Woman allegedly trafficked into Ireland to work as prostitute tells court she was moved to a different rural town each week

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Isabel Hayes and Sonya McLean

A woman who was allegedly trafficked and required to work as a prostitute in rural Ireland amid threats and a “debt bondage” situation has told a jury that she often kept a knife close by to defend herself from violent clients.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was giving evidence in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court trial of Natalia Nogueira Da Silva and Ivanilce (Lisa) Vailones Fidelis.

Most Watched

Privacy