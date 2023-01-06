| 10.7°C Dublin

Woman allegedly held hostage in her own home in Lisburn, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, court told

Appearing at court by videolink from police custody the accused was charged with 12 offences allegedly committed over a time span between December 23 and January 4 Expand

Paul Higgins

A woman was allegedly held hostage in her own home, injected with heroin and threatened with a screwdriver, a court has heard.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard claims that at one stage, Brendan Kelly choked the victim until she passed out and when she awakened, he was “giving her chest compressions.”

