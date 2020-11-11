Woman allegedly bit neighbour on the thumb in fight

A woman has been accused of biting a neighbour's thumb and scratching and cutting her face in an assault during a fight near her home.

Valerie McGovern (54) is facing trial after a judge decided the case was too serious to be dealt with at Dublin District Court.

Her case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Ms McGovern, of Shangan Terrace, Ballymun, is charged with assault causing harm to the other woman.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Shangan Green, also Ballymun, on Octo- ber 13, 2018.

A garda sergeant told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP had consented to the case being dealt with summarily at district court level, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Judge Smyth asked for an outline of the alleged facts.

The sergeant said it would be the prosecution's case that the accused got into a fight with a 57-year-old neighbour on the date in question.

Pulled

It was alleged Ms McGovern scratched and cut the woman's face, pulled her hair and bit her thumb twice, breaking the skin, the sergeant said.

Judge Smyth said no medical report had been submitted to the court, but Eoin Lysaght, defending, said he had a copy of it and gave it to the judge.

Mr Lysaght said it appeared from the medical report that there had been one visit to a doctor and "some other attendances".

Reading the report, the judge said he was refusing jurisdiction. This means the case will be sent forward for trial by judge and jury to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

"There are two sides to the story from my client's point of view," Mr Lysaght said, asking the judge to reconsider.

Judge Smyth said that was a matter for another court and adjourned the case to a date next month for the preparation of the book of evidence.

Herald