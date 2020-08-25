Woman accused of taking glass out of her bra and putting it in her food in restaurant, court hears

A WOMAN is facing trial accused of taking a glass shard from her bra and putting it in her mouth in a bid to dodge paying for a meal, claiming it had been in the food.

Marie Moorehouse, also known as Stokes, appeared in court this week charged with deception, following the alleged incident at a restaurant last year.

Naas District Court Judge John Cheatle heard that a book of evidence had not yet been served on her after jurisdiction had been refused at a previous sitting.

It is alleged that Ms Moorehouse and two other women had gone to the Silken Thomas in Kildare town last June and ordered a meal. The total cost of the meal came to €60, but it is alleged that one of the women took a small piece of glass from her bra, put it into her mouth and refused to pay the bill, claiming the shard had been in the food. The group of women then left the popular Kildare restaurant without paying for their meal. It is also alleged that on the same day Ms Moorehouse stopped at a nearby Centra supermarket and took groceries worth €55. The facts surrounding the case were heard in court last month where it was also explained that Ms Moorehouse was represented by two different solicitors on the separate charges. The prosecuting garda told Judge Desmond Zaidan at that previous hearing the DPP had directed for the case to be dealt with at the District Court. However, Judge Zaidan refused to accept jurisdiction in the matter. “It is not a minor allegation– I’m going to send that one to a judge and jury,” he said. He also commented that it was not advisable for a woman to allegedly keep glass in her bra. Ms Moorehouse is due to appear in court again next month after the prosecuting garda requested a further extension to allow for the book of evidence to be served.