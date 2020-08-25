| 17.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Woman accused of taking glass out of her bra and putting it in her food in restaurant, court hears

Marie Moorehouse at Naas court Expand

Close

Marie Moorehouse at Naas court

Marie Moorehouse at Naas court

Marie Moorehouse at Naas court

Eamon Dillon

A WOMAN is facing trial accused of taking a glass shard from her bra and putting it in her mouth in a bid to dodge paying for a meal, claiming it had been in the food.

Marie Moorehouse, also known as Stokes, appeared in court this week charged with deception, following the alleged incident at a restaurant last year.

Naas District Court Judge John Cheatle heard that a book of evidence had not yet been served on her after jurisdiction had been refused at a previous sitting.

Privacy