Woman accused of spitting on garda ordered to self-isolate by judge

A WOMAN accused of spitting on a garda and claiming she had been “tested for Corona” has been ordered by a judge to self-isolate.

A court heard Caroline Farrell (33) had been in close contact with a man who has the virus before she allegedly spat on a garda and threatened: “You will all be sorry when I’m in hospital."

Judge Dermot Dempsey granted her bail on condition she self-isolates at her home.

The accused, of St Attracta Road, Cabra is charged with assaulting a garda, public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The offences are alleged to have happened at St Attracta Road yesterday, April 14.

Ms Farrell appeared in Dublin District Court today by video link from another nearby room nearby in the courts complex.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, she was flanked by prison guards wearing white hazmat suits and face masks.

Garda Sergeant John L’Estrange said the accused made no reply to the charges after caution at 1.40am this morning.

Objecting to bail, he said gardai Tara Byrne and John Farrelly were on duty in a marked patrol car when Ms Farrell approached.

It was alleged she began banging on the car windows and she was “highly intoxicated to the extent that she was a danger to herself and others,” Sgt L’Estrange said.

It was a public place on a residential street where members of the public were present.

Garda Byrne exited the patrol car and it was alleged Ms Farrell spat on her, hitting her left shoulder, and shouted: “I have been tested for Corona and you will all be sorry when I’m in hospital.”

Sgt L'Estrange said it was an aggravating factor of the case that the accused had been "a close contact of a person who has tested positive for Covid-19, which is a highly infectious disease.”

He said while two of the charges were to be dealt with summarily at district court level only, the garda assault charge carried a potential maximum five-year prison sentence on conviction.

Defence solicitor Aonghus McCarthy said neither garda witness was in court to give evidence, but Sgt L'Estrange said they had had to self-isolate and would be doing so for a number of days.

Sgt L’Estrange said it had been indicated directly to him that Ms Farrell had been drinking in a house with the man who had tested positive. Mr McCarthy objected to this evidence being given by the sergeant but Judge Dempsey allowed it.”

“She has shown very little regard for her own welfare and the welfare of others in the actions she carried out yesterday,” Sgt L’Estrange said. “This coupled with her level of intoxication show she is a danger to the general population.”

Mr McCarthy said while Ms Farrell had been intoxicated, she would dispute the remark she allegedly made to the gardai.

He asked Sgt L’Estrange what he thought the alleged quote meant.

“They took it as an intimidatory tactic, not only had she spat on a garda, she then referenced Coronavirus and being a possible carrier of that,” he said.

He agreed that he had since been told Ms Farrell had not been tested, but he had not been able to independently verify this.

Mr McCarthy said the accused had alleged she was beaten on the street by two men and the gardai were called. Sgt L’Estrange said the two gardai she approached were on patrol.

Asking for bail, Mr McCarthy said the accused was a “vulnerable young lady” on social welfare, was presumed innocent and could abide by bail conditions.

Judge Dempsey granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000, €300 of which was to be lodged in cash. Under bail conditions, she must self-isolate, “remain in the confines” of her home address, observes a curfew and provide a mobile phone number.

She is also to be of sober habits and remain intoxicant free.

He adjourned the case to April 22.

Online Editors