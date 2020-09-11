Woman accused of murdering man in knife attack may be returning for trial by video link

A MOTHER-of-three accused of murdering a man in a knife attack in Dublin is due to be sent for trial in two weeks.

Christina Anderson (39), who has been too unwell to attend court, may have to be returned for trial by video link under new laws being introduced.

Ms Anderson, who is charged with killing father-of-seven Garreth Kelly, was remanded in custody in her absence at Dublin District Court today.

She is accused of murdering Mr Kelly (39) on February 25 last on the street outside her home at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, where he was stabbed after trying to start his car.

State solicitor Edward Flynn said the case had been listed for the service of a book of evidence and it was ready.

The book was required before the accused could be sent for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

"But as you will see from the sick note, Ms Anderson remains unwell and is unable to attend today," he told Judge Miriam Walsh.

He said it may be a case that is appropriate for a return for trial by video link "when new legislation permitting that comes into play next Monday."

He asked the judge to adjourn the case for two weeks to allow this to be put in train. Ms Anderson's lawyer consented and the court heard there was no need to extend the time needed for the service of the book of evidence.

Ms Anderson, who is detained at the Central Mental Hospital, was remanded in custody in her absence to September 25.

She appeared in court when she was first charged in February but has been unfit to attend proceedings since.

On a previous date, the DPP gave formal directions for prosecution on indictment. Ms Anderson's defence has already indicated that fitness to plead issues would arise in the case.

The court has also heard the garda investigation was a complex one involving 140 witness statements and electronic evidence.

Legal aid was previously granted after Ms Anderson's defence said the accused’s husband was working and they had three children. There was no garda objection.

The court earlier ordered the accused to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

On the first court date in February, Det Sgt Dara Kenny said Ms Anderson made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly, from Tallaght, had been living in Clondalkin and was believed to have been staying over at a house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

