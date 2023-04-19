Woman accused of murdering her father had history of delusions and once claimed to have heard U2 accuse her of rape, court hears

A woman on trial for murdering her elderly father on this birthday had a history of delusions due to schizophrenia, on one occasion hearing the voices of the band U2 accusing her of rape.

Two psychiatrists gave evidence that Julie Flood (51), with an address listed as The Oyle, Oylegate, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, did not know that what she was doing was wrong when she stabbed her father, Patrick (94), at the family home on April 12, 2019. Mr Flood died two days later.

The court heard that Ms Flood believed her father had been replaced by someone else and she heard the voice of God telling her to stab him in an attempt “to get the evil out of him”.

In his closing statement today at the Central Criminal Court, prosecution counsel Shane Costello SC said it would be “perverse” for the jury not to accept the evidence of these expert witnesses, who both said Ms Flood fulfils the criteria for the special verdict of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Ms Flood has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of her father on April 14, 2019.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr Brenda Wright gave evidence to defence counsel Michael Delaney SC that Ms Flood experienced auditory hallucinations over the years. She said Ms Flood once heard a man’s voice saying that when her father was dead, she was going to be raped.

The psychiatrist said that Ms Flood heard the voices of the band members of U2, who she said accused Ms Flood of having raped the sister of one of the band members. Dr Wright confirmed that the theme of rape occurred repeatedly for Ms Flood.

Dr Wright said that Ms Flood had a “close relationship with God”. She said Ms Flood would talk to God and he would comfort her, but the witness said she was not sure if these were hallucinations or “culturally appropriate”. She said that when someone reports hearing the voice of God, it was important to consider whether this may be culturally appropriate for that person or a part of their psychosis.

Dr Wright said Ms Flood heard voices telling her “this is not your real father” and felt tormented by these. Ms Flood experienced delusions of being raped and felt “an evil man” would intrude into her house and rape her.

Concerning the death of her father, Ms Flood told Dr Wright: “I stabbed him a little bit. I heard someone come to the door and heard people in my bedroom talking. I heard people talking in a car outside the house; they said they would rape me in Daddy’s bed. I regret it, I swear I didn’t mean to do it.”

Ms Flood said a voice told her that her father “wasn’t my Daddy”, and Dr Wright said that this was a “delusion of misidentification”, where someone believes that a person known to them has been replaced and is now a threat to them.

Dr Wright gave evidence that Ms Flood said she was very depressed after her father’s death. She said Ms Flood was very distressed by the death of her father and was unhappy about being in hospital.

The witness said her diagnosis of Ms Flood was one of schizophrenia. She said that at the time of the stabbing, Ms Flood did not know the nature and quality of her actions. Dr Wright said Ms Flood believed she was stabbing someone who was not her father, and she did not know what she was doing was wrong.

She said Ms Flood was unable to refrain from her actions and believed she was in immediate danger and unable to identify an alternative course of action.

Dr Wright referred to an interview Ms Flood made at a garda station, in which she said she heard Jesus talking to her before the stabbing, telling her to get a sharp knife. Ms Flood said God told her to stab her father three times in the heart, believing he had been replaced.

She said she stabbed a man “to get the evil out of him”, and something in her mind told her to stab him.

Doctor Sally Linehan, a consultant forensic psychiatrist at the Central Mental Hospital called on behalf of the prosecution, gave evidence to Mr Costello that she reached the same conclusions as Dr Wright.

Dr Linehan said Ms Flood told her she “loved her Daddy” and would regret stabbing him to the day she died.

She said Ms Flood told her she had a panic attack on the day, believing “this man” was after her.

“He was threatening me and said he would take the house off me and rape me. I didn’t know who it was when I stabbed him,” Ms Flood told Dr Linehan.

She said Ms Flood told her she was “insane” on the night of the stabbing.

Dr Linehan said that while Ms Flood was an inpatient after her father’s death, she made efforts to harm herself.

She said her diagnosis of Ms Flood was that she has paranoid schizophrenia. She said that at the time of the stabbing, Ms Flood was suffering a relapse of her schizophrenic illness.

Dr Linehan said it was her opinion that Ms Flood did not understand her actions, did not appreciate she was stabbing her father, and did not appreciate what she was doing was wrong. She said Ms Flood believed her actions were justified, and she was unable to refrain from acting as she did or consider any other alternative.

The trial continues tomorrow when the defence will deliver their closing statement.