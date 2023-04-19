| 10.9°C Dublin

Woman accused of murdering her father had history of delusions and once claimed to have heard U2 accuse her of rape, court hears

Julie Flood (51). Photo: Paddy Cummin

Ryan Dunne

A woman on trial for murdering her elderly father on this birthday had a history of delusions due to schizophrenia, on one occasion hearing the voices of the band U2 accusing her of rape.

Two psychiatrists gave evidence that Julie Flood (51), with an address listed as The Oyle, Oylegate, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, did not know that what she was doing was wrong when she stabbed her father, Patrick (94), at the family home on April 12, 2019. Mr Flood died two days later.

