Woman accused of laundering €65,000 sent forward for trial

A WOMAN accused of laundering €65,000 that was the alleged proceeds of crime has been sent forward for trial.

Mary O’Sullivan (49) is facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court on the charge.

She was served with the book of evidence when she appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address at Ballymakealy Grove in Celbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with laundering €65,000 in cash at Bank of Ireland in Celbridge on April 8, 2019.

A state solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge David McHugh gave Ms O’Sullivan the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Barry Powderly and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge McHugh remanded Ms O’Sullivan on the same bail terms to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice on a date next May.

He also ordered that a videocopy of an interview with gardaí be given to her legal team.

The accused has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charge.