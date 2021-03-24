Woman accused of ‘jabbing’ glass in pubgoer’s face during row sent for trial

A WOMAN has been sent for trial accused of “jabbing” a glass into another woman’s face, lacerating her forehead during a pub row.

Amy Bergin (25) is accused of assaulting the woman with a glass after first throwing her drink in her eyes.

She had a book of evidence served on her when she appeared before Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent her forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Ms Bergin, with an address at Tulip Court, Darndale, Dublin 17, is charged with producing a glass in the course of a dispute and assault causing harm to a woman.

The offences are alleged to have happened at the Cock and Bull pub, Coolock, on February 3, 2019.

State solicitor Clare Barry said the DPP had consented to the accused being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court on a date in May Judge Smyth gave the accused formal notice that she had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with any alibi details.

Ms Bergin confirmed to the court that she understood.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to provide copies of the accused’s garda interview video to the defence.

He granted free legal aid after solicitor Luke Staines made an application and said there had been no change in Ms Bergin’s financial circumstances.

The accused was remanded on bail under existing terms.

Previously, the court heard it was the State’s case that a row took place between the accused and the alleged victim on the night.

The alleged victim had told gardaí Ms Bergin had become abusive in the course of an argument and threw a glass of alcohol in her eyes before jabbing the glass in her face.

The impact caused a laceration to the woman’s forehead, it was alleged.

A medical report was submitted to the court.

Judge Smyth refused jurisdiction to deal with the case at district court level.





Herald