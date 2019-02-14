A woman accused of exaggerating an insurance claim over an injury left a clinic before a medical consultant could see her, a court has heard.

A woman accused of exaggerating an insurance claim over an injury left a clinic before a medical consultant could see her, a court has heard.

Woman accused of exaggerating insurance claim left clinic before consultant could see her, court hears

Winnifred Lawrence (69) is accused of deception after she was allegedly found by gardai to be acting “suspiciously” in the clinic.

Judge Paula Murphy adjourned the case against her at Blanchardstown District Court for the production of evidence of the nature of the alleged claim.

Ms Lawrence (69), with an address at Moorfield Grove, Clondalkin, is charged with dishonestly by deception inducing a woman to do an act “to wit believe you were another woman”, with the intention of making gain.

The offence, under Common Law, is alleged to have happened at the Blackrock Clinic, Rock Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin, on December 7, 2017.

The DPP has consented to summary disposal of the case at district court level subject to a judge accepting jurisdiction to deal with it.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan had previously said it would be alleged that Ms Lawrence made a claim against RSA insurance and the firm thought it was exaggerated.

Sgt Callaghan said it would be be alleged that on December 7, 2017, Lawrence was asked by RSA to attend their doctor at The Blackrock Clinic. Sgt Callaghan said it will be alleged that RSA reported the incident to the gardai in Lucan. She added that it would be alleged that the investigating garda attended the clinic on the day of the appointment and found Ms Lawrence to be acting suspiciously.

Judge Murphy had asked for the value of the claim and the case came back before the court today.

Sgt Callaghan said the circuit court limits on claims were between €15,000 and €60,000 but it “never got that far” as it was “intercepted prior to that.”

The judge asked if there was a medical report on the injury.

Sgt Callaghan said the accused had been requested to attend the clinic and had left before seeing a consultant.

The judge said she wanted to see a copy of the nature of the claim before considering jurisdiction.

She further adjourned the case and remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear in court again on February 21.

Online Editors