Woman accused of assaulting sister-in-law sent for trial

A WOMAN accused of seriously assaulting her sister-in-law and threatening to kill her has been sent for jury trial.

Maryam Afzal was served with the book of evidence when she appeared on bail before Swords District Court.

The accused (38), of Hampton Gardens Drive in Balbriggan, is facing two counts of seriously assaulting a woman at her home on February 27, 2022.

Ms Afzal is also charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to the woman at the same time and place.

A court previously heard that the alleged injured party was the accused’s sister-in-law.

A State solicitor said that the book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Dermot Dempsey gave Ms Afzal the formal alibi caution. He further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be provided to her legal team.

The court heard Ms Afzal was not making a legal aid application at this point.

Ms Afzal was remanded on bail in her own bond of €300.

The accused has not yet indicated how she intends to plead to the charges.