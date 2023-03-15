| 9.4°C Dublin

Woman abused by ex Clare council worker tells him: ‘I hope that in jail you live in fear like your victims’

Patrick Larkin - referred to in court as a 'wolf in sheep's clothing' - pleaded guilty to the sexual abuse of four girls spanning five decade

A file photograph of Patrick Larkin entering Ennis Circuit Court. Photograph: Press 22 Expand
Gordon Deegan

A victim of jailed west Clare serial sex-abuser, Patrick Larkin (68) has urged others to come forward if they have been sexually abused by the former Clare County Council worker.

Larkin's first known victim said today: “It is important that Patrick Larkin is prosecuted for the full extent of his crimes, including those that may yet to be heard. For the victims, it is important to be heard and to know that you have been believed. It is not an easy process, I can’t say that it is healing, but there is a sense of freedom in it.”

