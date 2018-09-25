Woman (91) died from super bug she contracted during treatment for third degree burns she suffered after being scalded by tea

AN elderly lady died after suffering second and third degree burns and contracting the super-bug C Diff during her treatment.

Daphne Anderson (91) , from Offington Lawn, Sutton, passed away in St James’s Hospital on December 18, 2015, after being admitted to hospital for on December 3 for burns.

Dublin Coroners Court heard yesterday Ms Anderson had told doctors in the hospital she was scalded in the shower, however her daughter Audrey Anderson had thought she was scalded by tea.

Simon Mills, counsel for Ms Anderson, suggested to the corner, Dr Myra Cullinane, that she should return a verdict in the case of death by medical misadventure, or hospital contracted infection.

Ms Anderson had been administered antibiotics while in the hospital, which the court was told put her at greater risk of contracting C Diff.

But Dr Cullinane recorded a narrative verdict with two elements.

She found that Ms Anderson died of a bowel perforation due to C Diff infection. She said as a consequence of the burns antibiotics were required by Ms Anderson and C Diff was contracted.

Ms Anderson’s counsel told the court his client has been left deeply distressed by the death of her mother and believed she had been given antibiotics when she didn’t need them.

She believed the treatment persisted until C Diff was contacted and that but for the infection her mother would still be alive.

Explaining her verdict Dr Cullinane said it wasn’t for her to apportion blame

“I can’t adjudicate on whether something was the right thing to do or not,” she told Ms Anderson.

She explained she considers the facts and then returns the cause for death.

The coroner also said the verdict of medical misadventure was one that was sometimes misunderstood.

“A narrative verdict is neither better nor worse than the one that has been proffered,” she said.

Nothing “turns” on a Coroner’s Court verdict for any other legal action that might arise, she said.

Dr Maureen McMenamin gave evidence in the case that it was one of complexity.

But described multiple risk factors for Ms Anderson, including her age and a weakened immune system.

However she said there were some main factors in the death.

“If she hadn’t received the burns it was probable she would not have died at this time,” she said.

Rebecca Graydon, counsel for St James’s, told the hearing there was no evidence to suggested the case involved hospital-acquired infection.

She pointed out up to 3pc of the population can carry C Diff without displaying any symptoms.

Ms Graydon expressed condolences to Ms Anderson on the death of her mother on behalf of St James’s Hospital

