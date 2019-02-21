Woman (75) died after X-ray failed to show rib fractures

Multiple rib fractures were not identified when a woman who had fallen down stairs was X-rayed, and she died five months later, the High Court heard.

Grandmother-of-six Christina McGagh (75) had seven fractures to her ribs and was in pain when she was brought to St Luke's Hospital Carlow-Kilkenny after the fall down her stairs at home, the court was told.

The family's counsel Patrick Treacy said if she had been properly treated, it was their case that she would have fully recovered.

Ms McGagh, from Ballon, Co Carlow, died in March 2013, five months after she fell down the stairs, counsel said.

An apology was read to the court as Ms McGagh's son, who had sued the HSE on behalf of the family, settled his High Court action for €265,000. St Luke's and the HSE apologised for the failings in the treatment and care provided to Mrs McGagh and "the tragic consequences of these failings".

The apology stated: "The hospital regrets the tragic consequences of these failings, and we extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family arising from her subsequent death."

Outside court, Ms McGagh's daughter Kathryn said they were relieved the case was over.

"We accept the apology and the admission of liability. It was never about money. A very important person in our family was lost and can never be replaced," she said.

She hoped policies and procedures would be reviewed in the light of the case.

In the action, it was claimed there was a failure to properly and adequately consider or read the various X-rays and CT scans taken of Ms McGagh's chest, shoulder and spine.

There was an alleged failure to identify the presence of multiple right-side rib fractures on the X-rays and scans.

It was claimed Ms McGagh's condition was caused to deteriorate significantly.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross, approving the settlement, sympathised with the McGagh family on their loss.

Irish Independent