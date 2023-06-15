Woman (72) faces trial over allegation that she stole €110,000 from care home
Eimear Cotter
A pensioner accused of stealing more than €110,000 from a not-for-profit organisation providing home care to the elderly in north Dublin has been sent for jury trial.
Latest Courts
EXCLUSIVE | Explosive garda collusion claims: High Court hears drugs imported ‘under instruction and supervision of gardaí’
Furniture salesman has €4.6m in debt written off as judge throws out objections by vulture fund
Woman (72) faces trial over allegation that she stole €110,000 from care home
Dangerous driver narrowly missed pupils getting off a bus
Woman denies punch and scratch attack in post office
Stardust Fire witness saw flames ‘creep along the wall like a mushroom’, inquest hears
Judge refuses to order arrest of asylum seekers occupying building earmarked for elderly housing
Somali woman who was married aged 12 and fled war overturns refusal to let her children live in Ireland
Men charged over €1.3m drug seizure involved in ‘extremely sophisticated’ operation, court told
BREAKING | Former RTÉ cameraman Tony Byrne sentenced to 12 months in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughter
Top Stories
Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review: fans just can’t get enough... just can’t get enough...
The Overlap On Tour review: Roy Keane is the star of the show and scores big laughs in football banter-fest
The Indo Daily: ‘Miracle in the Jungle’ – How did four young children survive 40 days in the Colombian rainforest?
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest NewsMore
Manchester United’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Saturn discovery boosts hopes of finding alien life
Liverpool’s full fixture list for 2023/24 Premier League season
Breaking | Premier League fixtures revealed: Liverpool visit Pochettino’s Chelsea on opening weekend as champions City face Burnley
Latest | Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Greece gets go-ahead despite national mourning period following migrant boat disaster
Matt McClean hoping to boost Walker Cup chances with strong performance at US Open
LATEST | Boris Johnson’s lies laid bare as damning Partygate report published
The Brooks Koepka trick that can inspire Rory McIlroy at the US Open
Lost luggage – eight hacks to prevent your bags going astray on holiday
Harvard Medical School morgue manager and four others charged in theft and sale of human body parts