Woman (70) accused of breaking protection order put family member ‘in fear’, court hears

A 70-year-old Dublin woman accused of breaking a protection order has been granted bail with a warning she must not put a frightened family member in fear.

The woman, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions, appeared before Judge Cephas Power at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court after she was arrested under the Domestic Violence Act.

The pensioner had been served a protection order on July 21 in which she had been directed not to use or threaten to use violence, or to abuse the man, the court heard.

However, she was arrested at the weekend for breaking the terms of protection order. The judge heard the complainant was “put in fear” and he called gardaí.

Judge Power noted the order served on the former government employee last month had stated she must not use or threaten to use violence.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave asked the judge to note her age and that she would abide by conditions. He accepted that she now understood the content of the protection order.

The alleged injured party who resides at the same south Dublin address as the accused could ring gardaí if he is put in fear again, he submitted.

Judge Power noted she had no history of bench warrants. He granted the pensioner bail but warned her it was on the basis she complies with the order. It was a court order that had to be obeyed, he stressed.

The woman, who has not yet indicated how she will plead, was released on her own bond of €400 and remanded to appear at the district court next month.

Legal aid was granted.