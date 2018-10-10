A woman in her 40's is expected to appear before Macroom District Court, Co Cork today.

Woman (40s) to appear before court in connection with fatal stabbing

She is expected to be charged in connection with an investigation into a fatal stabbing at a house on Dan Corkery Place, Macroom, Co. Cork on Monday.

At approximately 1.50am Gardaí were called to the house and discovered a 44-year-old man deceased with suspected stab wounds.

The woman was arrested and detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident Room at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

