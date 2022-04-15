Gardaí at Seville Place, Dublin 1, after the discovery yesterday morning of a woman, aged in her 80s, with fatal injuries. Photo: Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos

Gardaí have charged a woman in her forties in relation to the discovery of a body of an elderly woman at a residence in Dublin city centre.

The victim, aged in her eighties, was discovered at a property in in Seville Place, in the north-east of the inner city. She was known locally as Mary Bergin.

The charged woman is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Niall Ring, councillor for the north-inner city, said local people were stunned by the discovery.

“Everyone is in shock. The lady in question was a well-known, well-liked, respected member of a very tight-knit community,” he said.

“She worked in the local church, she was a friend of everybody and would do anything for anybody, just a gentle woman who lived in her own area and was part of this great community.

“For this tragedy to come into this area is really sad. There’s great sadness in the area.”

One neighbour said: “She was a very quiet lady but very pleasant. You think that when you get to that age you can live your life peacefully. It’s very sad, the whole thing.”