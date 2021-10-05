Woman (40) abused trust of care home resident when she stole €3,000 from him, court told

A woman abused the trust of a care home resident, who didn’t see a visitor for over two years, when she stole over €3,000 from him , a court has heard.

Lorraine Hennessy (40), of Glor na Srutha, Clonlara, Co Clare, pleaded guilty to 22 charges of theft totalling €3,011 from Terrance Stevenson (83) over a period of two months last year.

Killaloe District Court heard that Mr Stevenson knew he was dying when he made his statement to gardaí concerning the thefts and died on January 25 this year.

In evidence Detective Garda John Jenks said the 22 thefts from Mr Stevenson were carried out through a Visa debit card he had given to Ms Hennessy to get his messages.

Det Gda Jenks said that the money was spent by Ms Hennessy on insurance payments, online motor tax, utility bills and payments to a high-interest loan company, along with a contribution to a daughter’s school.

The thefts ranged in value from €20 to €450 and other amounts concerned include €122, €157, €123, €50, €122, €350, €247 and €150.

The detective said that Mr Stevenson was a single man and moved to Killaloe in east Clare from the UK around 30 years ago.

He said that Mr Stevenson has no family in Ireland but has a brother and niece in the UK.

Mr Stevenson moved into the nursing home in December 2018 after he was no longer able to look after himself. He wanted to spend his last few years in comfort in a nursing home, Det Gda Jenks said.

Det Gda Jenks said that when gardaí went to the home of Ms Hennessy on February 19 this year, she immediately accepted responsibility for the thefts.

Ms Hennessy – employed as a care worker at the care home from April 2020 to November 2020 – said that she had been under pressure for money.

Det Gda Jenks said Ms Hennessy’s late partner took his own life in 2016 and his body was found in a garden shed by a daughter who was then 17 years old.

Det Jenks said that this tragedy greatly affected Ms Hennessy.

Solicitor for Ms Hennessy, Daragh Hassett said that it was a sad case all around.

He said Mr Stevenson had trusted Ms Hennessy “and she abused that trust”.

Ms Hennessy was “utterly ashamed”, he said.

The solicitor said “temptation raised its head” when Ms Hennessy was given Mr Stevenson’s bank card.

Mr Hassett said Ms Hennessy was under “massive pressure” money wise. She had not spent any of the money on fancy goods, he said.

The solicitor noted it was a serious case and that Ms Hennessy wanted to pay all the money back. She has already started to save up to pay back the money, he said.

Ms Hennessy has no previous convictions.

Det Gda Jenks said Mr Stevenson’s nursing home bill remained unpaid due to the thefts.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the case to April to allow Ms Hennessy to repay the stolen money.