Woman (38) accused of murdering father-of-seven 'not fit to attend court'

A MOTHER-of-three accused of murdering a man in a knife attack in a Dublin housing estate earlier this year was still "not fit to attend" court today.

Christina Anderson (38) was remanded in custody in her absence for another two weeks by Judge Colin Daly at Dublin District Court.

Ms Anderson is accused of killing father-of-seven Garreth Kelly (39), who was stabbed on a street in the west of the city in February.

Mr Kelly had been trying to start his car to go to work when he sustained fatal wounds and died at the scene.

The accused, with an address at Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood is charged with murdering Mr Kelly on February 25 last.

Today was her seventh court date on the charge.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy told Judge Daly there was a sick note and Ms Anderson was "not fit to attend court." The state was applying for a further two-week adjournment, he said.

Ms Anderson's solicitor Michael Kelleher said he was aware of the note, it was an ongoing situation and the defence was in regular contact with the Central Mental Hospital in relation to his client. There was consent to the adjournment.

Judge Daly remanded the accused in further custody to May 27.

The accused has been medically unfit to be brought to court since her first appearance in February.

On a previous date, it was indicated that Ms Anderson was "on the verge of being well" enough to attend court.

Mr Kelleher said at the time the accused had not been present in court since the first day and she was "very anxious to appear in court and see what's happening."

The court has already ordered the accused to be medically and psychiatrically assessed.

Det Sgt Dara Kenny previously said Ms Anderson made no reply when charged.

Mr Kelly was believed to have been staying over with his partner at another house in the Brownsbarn estate at the time of the incident.

