A woman suing over the alleged misreading of her cervical smears has only a maximum of two years to live, the High Court heard.

A woman suing over the alleged misreading of her cervical smears has only a maximum of two years to live, the High Court heard.

Woman (37) suing over alleged misreading of cervical smears has maximum of two years left to live, court hears

A leading cervical cancer expert Professor John Shepherd who has reviewed Ruth Morrissey’s recent scans said it was correct to say that Ms Morrissey is looking at one to two years from today’s date.

And he told the court it was "totally unacceptable" that the 37-year-old mother did not find out until May last year, the results of audits on her 2009 and 2012 cervical smear slides which showed they had been incorrectly reported as negative.

Consultant gynaecological oncologist Prof Shepherd who has reviewed Ms Morrissey's case along with the scans she had earlier this year said there is a significant mass on her pelvis and on the balance of probabilities the mass is still malignant. The mass is stable at the moment but on balance there is still active cancer at the centre, he said.

Ms Morrissey and her husband Paul Morrissey of Kylemore, Schoolhouse Road, Monaleen, Co Limerick have sued the HSE and the US laboratory Quest Diagnostics Ireland Ltd with offices at Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin along with Medlab Pathology Ltd with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin 18.

It is claimed there was an alleged failure to correctly report and diagnose and there was an alleged misinterpretation of her smear samples taken in 2009 and 2012. A situation it is claimed allegedly developed where Ms Morrissey’s cancer spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in June 2014.

It is further claimed a review of the 2009 and 2012 smears took place in 2014 and 2015 with the results sent to Ms Morrissey's treating gynaecologist in 2016, but she was not told until May 2018 of those review results which showed her smears were reported incorrectly.

The Morrisseys further contends that if Ms Morrissey had been told the results of the smear test audits in late 2014 or early 2015, she would have insisted on an MRI and other scans.

The HSE the court has already heard admitted it owed a duty of care to Ms Morrissey but not to her husband. The laboratories deny all claims.

In the witness box on Thursday, Prof Shepherd said Ruth Morrissey had a smear test in 2002 which came back normal and she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

He said she went from a normal result in 2002 over 12 years through the spectrum to invasive cancer in August 2014.

He said if Ms Morrissey who seemed a sensible and intelligent woman had the audit results in 2015 or 2016 she would have wanted to ensure the absolute best of care and further tests.

Prof Shepherd said cervical cancer can reoccur within eighteen months to two years and he believed Ms Morrissey if she had known the audit results would have asked asked for scans on a surveillance basis.

A scan after two years on the balance of probabilities would have shown an abnormality he said and the recurrence of the cancer could have been detected and treated with chemotherapy and radiotherapy with a 50per cent chance of salvage.

If Ms Morrissey had a scan in 2016 and if cancer was detected she would have had a biopsy and this would have have confirmed a recurrence and she could have had treatment with the intention of a cure.

The court heard there is no criticism of the treatment of Ms Morrissey since her cancer came back last year.

The case continues.

Online Editors