Woman (36) who met man on Tinder admits trying to cause him serious harm

Inita Romanovska had been charged with attempting to murder Stephen O'Flaherty during an incident at an apartment complex at Henry Street, Limerick in March 2020

Alison O'Riordan

A 36-year-old woman who was due to stand trial for the attempted murder of a man she allegedly met on Tinder has admitted the lesser charge of intentionally trying to cause him serious harm.

Inita Romanovska with an address at Cahercalla, Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, was charged with attempting to murder Stephen O'Flaherty during an incident at an apartment complex at Henry Street, Limerick on March 11, 2020.

