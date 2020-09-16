Woman (32) fined for breaching Covid-19 lockdown in bid to stroll on Salthill prom with boyfriend

A 32-year-old woman today escaped a jail term for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions after taking a bus to Limerick with the aim of walking on the prom in Salthill in Galway with her then-boyfriend.

Denise O’Keeffe “just wanted a few hours away” from home when she boarded a Galway-bound bus in Limerick to breach Covid-19 travel restrictions during lockdown, said her solicitor, Daragh Hassett.

Mr Hassett told Ennis District Court that his client intended to walk the prom in Salthill in Galway with her then boyfriend before returning home to Limerick.

Speaking at today’s hearing, Mr Hassett said that Ms O’Keeffe is a full-time carer for her mother who is a wheelchair user and added that Ms O’Keeffe hadn’t left the house since Christmas, apart from visits to her father who lives nearby.

Judge Patrick Durcan fined Ms O’Keeffe €100 after she pleaded guilty to breaching Government health regulations aimed at preventing, limiting, minimising or slowing down the spread of Covid-19 at Portdrine, Cratloe in south-east Clare on April 15.

Sgt Aiden Lonergan told the court Ms O’Keeffe was found on a Bus Éireann bus at a Garda checkpoint.

The checkpoint was in place as part of Garda Operation Fanacht, which was aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus across the country during lockdown.

Sgt Lonergan stated that the penalties on conviction are a prison term of up to six months and a fine of €1,500.

Ms O’Keeffe’s co-accused, Martin Desmond (40) of Church Street, St John’s Square, Limerick, is to plead not guilty and contest the charge.

Solicitor for Mr Desmond, Tara Godfrey told Judge Durcan that Mr Desmond was unable to attend court, as he has suspected Covid-19 and is awaiting test results.

Judge Durcan adjourned Mr Desmond’s case to November.

Imposing the €100 fine on Ms O’Keeffe, Judge Durcan said that his approach was to impose severe penalties concerning Covid-19 breaches.

However, Judge Durcan stated that Ms O’Keeffe’s breach was at the lower end of the scale.

Judge Durcan stated that at the time, the country was in a very serious state and was very concerned.

Judge Durcan added that what Ms O’Keeffe did was very imprudent in the extreme.

Mr Hassett told the court that Ms O’Keeffe panicked when she told gardaí that she was on her way to see a sick relative in Galway.

Mr Hassett stated that Ms O’Keeffe, of Ballynanty Road, Limerick, regrets saying that and regrets boarding the bus.

