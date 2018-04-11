Two people who were arrested on Monday after a garda was run over while conducting a checkpoint in Dublin City centre have appeared in court on a number of charges in relation to the incident.

Woman (30) and man (27) charged in connection with incident in which garda was run over

Christina Joyce (30) with an address at Little Britain Street hostel in Dublin 1 was charged with dangerous driving and assault causing harm to a garda.

She was also charged with one count of burglary and a count of criminal damage at Heytesbury Road in Dublin, and two counts of burglary at Waterloo Road in Dublin. Garda Chris Jones from Pearse Street station told Judge Conal Gibbons at a sitting of Dublin District Court that Joyce made no reply to the charges relating to the incident on Monday.

Joyce’s solicitor Michael French made no application for bail, but applied for free legal aid for Joyce who he said was a mother of two children. She stood in court during the short hearing wearing a grey zipped hoodie and dark trousers.

She was remanded in custody to appear in court again on April 18. Joyce’s co-accused Trevor Robinson was charged with three counts of burglary at Heytesbury Lane and Waterloo Road and one count of criminal damage at Heytesbury Lane.

Garda Darragh O’Brien from Donnybrook garda station gave details of arrest, charge and caution, and told judge Conal Gibbons that Robinson (27) made no reply when charged yesterday. Robinson, who stood silent throughout the hearing, was granted bail on condition that he reside at his address at Cherry Orchard Parade in Dublin, sign in at Ballyfermot garda station on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and stay out of the Dublin 4 area.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

He is due to appear back in court on June 20.

Online Editors