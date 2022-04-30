Woman (30) accused of Dublin city centre ‘burglary spree’ released on bail

A WOMAN accused of a “burglary spree” of popular venues in Dublin city-centre has been released on bail.

Emma Butterly (30) who is of no fixed abode but has agreed to reside at Brackenwood Avenue, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, told gardai, "it was not f**** me".

She had been charged with four burglaries in Temple Bar and around the city centre's south side.

Garda Ian Murphy objected to bail due to the seriousness of the alleged offences when she appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The woman is accused of three burglaries on April 4 at the Trinity Bar, Dame Street, The Counter restaurant on Suffolk Street, and the Porterhouse Bar on Parliament Street.

She is also accused of another burglary of the Wild Duck theatre on Sycamore Street, in Temple Bar, on March 13.

The court heard the woman was homeless, and gardai used CCTV evidence to identify her.

The officer accepted she had no prior criminal convictions, and there were no witness interference concerns.

He told defence counsel Kevin McCrave that he had not obtained directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions yet, but he thought the case would be heard at district court level.

Pleading for bail, the barrister said his client had suffered from mental health issues and could reside at an address in Balbriggan. She would also obey conditions, he submitted.

The garda conceded he would be satisfied with that.

Judge Power described the charges as serious, and even though they involved business premises, they represented "persistent offending and a burglary spree".

The objection made by the garda was valid; however, against that, he noted she had no addiction issues and could offer an address.

He set bail in her bond of €200 with a residency condition, ordered her to sign on twice daily at the local garda station and told her to provide gardai with a contact phone number.

She has not yet indicated how she will plead.

Judge Power granted legal aid after noting she received social welfare, and he ordered her to appear again on May 12.