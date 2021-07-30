Woman (29) charged with Belfast murder of baby boy Liam O’Keefe

Police at the scene of the incident. Pic Presseye

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a baby Liam O’Keefe in north Belfast.

Police confirmed his sister, injured in the same incident, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Liam O'Keefe died in a stabbing incident on Tuesday at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area.

The force said in a tweet early on Friday morning that a 29-year-old woman had been charged with baby Liam's murder, and with the attempted murder of another young child.

The woman, whose name has not been released, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

On Thursday, PSNI's Detective Chief Inspector Chris Millar said in a tweet: "The other young child injured during this incident remains in hospital where her condition is described as stable.

"I would like to thank the local community for their unwavering support and patience while we continue our investigation into the tragic events of Tuesday evening and I continue to ask that anyone who has any information to contact us."