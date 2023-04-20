Woman (29) accused of sexually abusing boy has case sent to court

A woman who allegedly sexually abused a schoolboy is to be prosecuted in the Crown court.

Safron Smyth is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a boy aged 13 to 16 on August 21 last year.

The 29-year-old Ballymena woman is also accused of inciting the teenager to engage in sexual activity on the same date when she did not reasonably believe that he was 16 years or over.

During a brief mention of the case against Smyth at Ballymena Magistrates Court today, a prosecuting lawyer confirmed the case against Smyth “is going on indictment”, but added that papers had not yet been served.

Smyth, from Doury Grove in the town, did not attend today’s hearing.

None of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened and defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine confirmed he had no objection to the case being adjourned for a month.