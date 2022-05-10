Woman (24) with cerebral palsy who sued Coombe Hospital over circumstances of her birth settles case for €10.75m

Cora Sexton (24) pictured leaving the Four Courts today after she settled her action against the Coombe. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Cora Sexton (right) pictured leaving the Four Courts today after she settled her action against the Coombe Hospital. Photo: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A 24-year-old woman with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her birth at The Coombe Hospital, Dublin, has settled her High Court action for €10.75m.

Cora Sexton, through her mother Rita Fitzgerald, from Clontarf in Dublin, sued The Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital over the circumstances of her birth on September 8, 1997. The hospital denied the claims.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, approving the settlement, said it was humbling to see the magnificent care Cora’s family gave to her and that she is obviously a very happy person.

Her counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC, told the court it was their case that Cora should have been delivered by caesarean section three to four hours earlier.

He said a CTG (cardiotocograph) trace which monitors the baby’s heartbeat was showing pathological manifestations. She was in stress for a number of hours before the caesarean section, he said.

Counsel said the case was complicated by the fact that the CTG trace was mislaid. His side was also claiming over the neonatal management.

It was alleged she did not get ventilator support when she should have and there was the alleged administration of “a toxic level of a barbiturate” which added to the baby’s difficulties.

The settlement, which is without an admission of liability, was reached after mediation.

Cora’s mother Rita said her daughter is very happy in her own little world and likes music and playing tag rugby.

In the action, it was claimed, among other things, that Cora was caused to suffer chronic partial asphyxia during birth causing brain damage which has led to cerebral palsy and long-term neurodevelopmental problems.

It was also alleged that had the baby been delivered several hours earlier than she was, she would have escaped the majority, if not all, of the injuries allegedly caused by the asphyxia.

The CTG tracings which monitor the baby’s heart rate, it was claimed, showed pathological features for a period of about three hours from the time the epidural was given. There was also an alleged failure to monitor the baby during labour.

There was an alleged failure to note foetal distress and, having given the epidural, there was an alleged failure to note the significant change in the CTG tracings.

After delivery, it was claimed the baby developed seizures and she later developed a left-sided weakness. The claims were denied.

It was also claimed that there was an inexcusable delay in bringing the proceedings.

The hospital contended it would be prejudiced in its defence of the action and in the investigation of the claims because of the absence of the CTG.



