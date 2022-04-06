Woman (24) who sued over alleged delay in diagnosis of her hearing loss as a child settles case for €850,000

A 24-year-old woman who had sued over an alleged delay in the diagnosis of her hearing loss when she was young has settled her High Court action for €850,000.

Gemma Healy from Clonakilty, Co Cork, was brought for tests to the HSE audiological services in Cork when she was a toddler and was told the hearing was normal in both ears, the court heard.

A full defence was filed by the HSE in the case and the settlement was reached after mediation.

Gemma’s counsel, Conor Kearney BL, instructed by Mark Tiernan solicitor, told the court that diagnosis appears to have been incorrect. When she was brought to a private audiologist, when she was over four years of age, the audiologist found a significant hearing loss in her right ear and some loss in her left ear, he said.

Counsel said it was their case that the alleged delay in the initial assessment and problems in the treatment led to significant problems with speech. He said there were complex issues in the case in the area of causation.

Ms Healy, of Ballyvackey, Clonakilty, Co Cork, through her mother Catherine Healy, sued the HSE which was responsible for audiological services in Co Cork.

The HSE was also the owner and operator of audiological care centres at St Finbarr’s Hospital, Cork and on North Main Street, Cork city where she was tested.

When she was one-and-a-half years old, she was referred to St Finbarr’s for audiological examination and testing. She was tested in the hospital and at the facility at North Main Street.

It was claimed that notwithstanding the purported testing of her audiological capacity that the HSE failed properly to diagnose her condition and in particular her severe impairment.

Her parents, it was claimed, were considerably concerned regarding their daughter's hearing as her mother felt she could not hear a phone held to her right ear.

Follow up private testing was arranged and the private audiologist in March 2002 identified a raised level of hearing in Gemma’s right ear.

Follow up private testing in September and October of 2002 it was claimed was suggestive of moderate or severe hearing loss in the right ear.

She was then reviewed at the HSE facility at North Main Street, Cork in February 2003 where only a mild hearing loss in the right ear was detected.

She was retested by the private audiologist in October 2003 who again found moderate to severe hearing loss in her right ear.

She was referred back to North Main Street again for the fitting of a hearing aid but subsequent testing it is claimed confirmed Gemma had moderate to severe loss of hearing in her right ear with mild loss in her left ear.

It was claimed she was subjected to treatment with various hearing aid devices since about 2003 and that the treatment was such that it has been allegedly detrimental to her ability to hear well.

It was also claimed she was deprived of the benefit of earlier treatment and that the treatment provided was allegedly inappropriate

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a case with complex issues of causation and he was satisfied with the settlement. He wished Gemma and her parents all the best.