Woman (21) accused of dangerous driving causing death of Robert McLoughlin

A woman has appeared in court charged in relation to a road traffic collision last year that claimed the life of a man in Dundalk, County Louth.

Eimear White (21) Castlecarra, Riverstown, County Louth, was remanded on bail when she appeared before Dundalk District Court this morning.

She is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of Robert McLoughlin (29) on the 21st October 2017 on the Old Newry Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

Garda Andy McGuill gave evidence of arresting the accused and charging her this morning.

He said she replied ‘no comment,’ after caution when charged.

Judge John McLoughlin was asked to adjourn the case until the 17th October next for a book of evidence (the prosecution's case) to be ready.

He granted legal aid and was told bail conditions had been agreed.

She was remanded on her own bail of €100 and the case was adjourned to Dundalk District Court on the 17th October next.

The accused sat silently during the case. She was wearing a black jacket, trousers and shoes with a white blouse.

A man has already been charged in connection with the same incident.

Online Editors