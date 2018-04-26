Two men charged in relation to an attack on Irishman Sean Cox at a Liverpool versus Roma Champions League soccer clash on Tuesday have been remanded in custody after appearing in court today.

Witness who recorded Anfield attack on phone was 'pelted with bottles', court hears

Fillipo Lombardi (20), from Viale Antonio Ciamarra, Rome and Daniele Sciusco (29), also from Rome, appeared at Sefton Magistrates Court dressed in light grey tracksuits.

Lombardi was charged with violent disorder as well as wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mr Cox (53) who was visiting Liverpool with his brother to attend the match. Sciusco was charged with violent disorder.

Both men made no indication of a plea. The court heard both men were armed with leather belts with buckles.

The court also heard how a witness had recorded the attack on a mobile phone before being pelted with bottles. District Judge Jack McGarva referred the case to the Crown Court, to be tried by judge and jury.

The charge of violent disorder charge carries a maximum sentence of five years if proven. There was no application made for bail, and both men were remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on May 24 next.

The court also heard from a police investigator who outlined Sean Cox’s current condition.

He said Mr Cox remains critically ill but in a stable condition. He is in an induced coma with a bleed to the left side of his brain. Medics hope to start bringing Mr Cox out of the coma on Monday next and assess his progress.

Online Editors