Witness lied to gardaí about seeing nothing on the night of alleged murder

A WITNESS told a murder trial that he lied to gardai when he initially said he saw nothing on the night of the alleged killing.

Alan Starosz, a witness for the state, saidhe was “afraid” for himself and his family’s safety.

Russian native Dmitry Hrynkevich (24) died at Kerry General Hospital on October 2, 2015, two days after he was found with multiple injuries to his head, face, and neck, outside his house in Killeen Woods, Tralee.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas (33) a Lithuanian national, with an address at The Parklands, Tralee, denies murder.

It is the state’s case Mr Arnoldas and a Polish man, acted together in a joint enterprise and murdered Mr Hrynkevich.

Mr Starosz agreed under cross examination by the accused’s barrister Mark Nicholas, that he “lied” to gardai on October 28, 2015, when he told them he saw nothing unusual on the night in question.

Mr Starosz made a second statement seven months later, telling gardaí that he saw two men assault Mr Hrynkevich outside the front of the deceased’s house, on the night in question.

Mr Starosz told the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Limerick city, that he saw two men “fighting Dmitry”.

He told prosecution counsel Roisin Lacey, SC, that he saw the two men “pushing” and “throwing punches” at Mr Hrynkevich.

Mr Starosz said he knew one of the men, a Polish man who is not before the court, but he did not know the other man.

The two men were “drunk”, he said.

The witness agreed with Mr Nicholas, defending, that he lied in his original statement when he said he “did not see or hear anything unusual on the night”. Mr Starosz again admitted lying to gardai when he told them he first heard of the incident on a radio news bulletin.

Mr Nicholas put it to the witness his version of events were “not reliable” and were “different” to testimony given by two other prosecution witnesses.

Mr Starosz said he stood by his second statement to gardai, and told the court: “I know it looks bad, and like I’m lying.”

Mr Starosz agreed with Ms Lacey that he said what he said in his original statement to gardaí because he was “afraid” of the Polish man, and that he made a second statement to gardai when he discovered the Polish man was no longer living in Ireland.

Mr Starosz said he had understood he would only be giving evidence to the court “in private” and “confidentially”.

“I just want to say sorry for the first statement,” he added.

Last Friday, Magdalena Mroczek, a neighbour of the deceased, said she saw the Polish man, not the accused, punch Mr Hrynkevich four times.

Ms Mroczek said she saw the accused hiding inside another neighbour’s house when a car pulled into the estate, and that he went into the kitchen of this house to wash his hands. Ms Mroczek said the accused asked her if there was “blood” on his face and neck, but she said she could not see any.

Klaudia Jozwik previously told the court she saw the accused hide in her house, and that she noticed what she thought was “blood” on his hands.

She said the accused was standing next to her when she heard what sounded like fight coming from Mr Hrynkevich’s house later on.

The trial continues before a jury of seven men and five women.

