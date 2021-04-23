Witness intimidation charge sought against Garda Donohoe killer Aaron Brady

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending that Aaron Brady be charged in relation to the intimidation of witnesses during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

Brady (30) was last year convicted of the detective’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 40 years.

There was ongoing interference with key prosecution witnesses during the lengthy trial which resulted in four people refusing to give evidence against the Armagh man.

Eight people, including Brady, were later arrested as part of the inquiry into witness intimidation.

The Irish Independent understands that a substantial file on the inquiry has been submitted to the DPP in recent weeks.

Gardaí have made a number of recommendations in the file, which include that Brady was allegedly involved in the intimidation of witnesses and should be charged.

Other aspects of the investigation include perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in prison. Detectives have gathered a significant amount of evidence in recent months and also raided Brady’s prison cell last May.

The DPP will now review the file and direct whether there should be any charges brought in relation to the investigation.

During the murder trial a video of one witness giving a statement to gardaí was widely circulated online in which he is called a tout.

Mr Justice Michael White said that it was the most outrageous contempt of court he had ever come across.

The man was one of the four witnesses who refused to come to court to give evidence. Some witnesses were also contacted online in the weeks and days before they were due to give evidence.

Aaron Brady was taken from his cell in Portlaoise prison and questioned as part of the inquiry last November.

A close associate of Brady, aged in his 50s, was also arrested at the time in relation to the campaign of witness intimidation.

Six other people, including a number of notorious Dublin criminals, have been questioned as part of the probe.

This includes Coolock criminal Dean Byrne, who is serving a lengthy sentence over an aggravated burglary, as well as Kinahan associate Glen Holland.

The Garda inquiry into the interference with witnesses is being led by the Serious Crime Review Team (SCRT) based in Harcourt Square.

The unit, part of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), is operating separately to the probe into the murder of Det Gda Donohoe.

It comes as gardaí continue to question a 32-year-old criminal on suspicion of the detective’s murder. The suspect is being held at Dundalk garda station and gardaí believe he was part of the murder gang.

He was arrested on Monday morning after travelling south of the Border from his Northern Ireland home.

The man can be questioned for a period of up to seven days before he must either be charged or released.

Brady has appealed his capital murder conviction, which is expected to be heard later this year.

A jury last year found that he was the masked gunman who shot dead Det Gda Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union, Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.