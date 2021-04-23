| -0.2°C Dublin

Witness intimidation charge sought against Garda Donohoe killer Aaron Brady

Eight people, including Aaron Brady (pictured), were arrested as part of the inquiry into witness intimidation. Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Robin Schiller

Gardaí have sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending that Aaron Brady be charged in relation to the intimidation of witnesses during the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

Brady (30) was last year convicted of the detective’s murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 40 years.

