Witness in Adrian Donohoe murder trial says suggestion that he was member of 'Dublin Real IRA' was 'completely false'

A witness in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial has said a suggestion from the defence that he was a member of the 'Ryan crew' or the 'Dublin Real IRA' was "completely false" and a "ridiculous statement", the court heard.

Daniel Cahill (28), a barman living in New York, has been giving evidence via video-link in the trial of Aaron Brady (29) who denies capital murder.

The witness has said that on three occasions while living in the US the accused told him he had shot a garda.

Today under cross-examination Mr Cahill told the court that he was a childhood friend of the late Vincent Ryan and knew Dean Evans, a convicted killer, from the gym he went to but denied he was the member of any crew.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The defendant, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

This afternoon Daniel Cahill was being cross-examined by defence counsel Justin McQuade BL who put it to him a number of times that he was a member of the 'Ryan crew', or the 'Dublin Real IRA'. The witness vehemently denied this describing it as "completely false" and a "ridiculous statement".

Mr McQuade later apologised to Daniel Cahill for suggesting that he was "engaged in dissident IRA activity", which was described as an "outrageous question" and "unacceptable" by trial judge Mr Justice Michael White.

Mr Cahill said he knew Alan Ryan, known as the leader of the Real IRA in Dublin and shot dead in 2012, through his friendship with his younger brother Vincent Ryan.

The witness also said that he was a childhood friend of Vincent Ryan, that they played football together and that if he met him on the street he "wasn't going to ignore him."

He added: "Vincent wore a bulletproof vest, I didn't feel comfortable being around anybody who wore a bulletproof vest."

The jury were also shown a picture taken from his Facebook page in which Daniel Cahill identified himself and Dean Evans, convicted of the murder of Peter Butterly at the Huntsmann Inn in 2013. The court heard the image was uploaded 24 days before that murder and Mr Cahill said he had known Dean Evans from the gym he went to.

"I made a choice to stay away, clearly you can see that. I left the country and purposely removed myself from any of these people for this exact reason," the witness said.

Daniel Cahill told the court that he left for the US in 2013 and he "didn't want to get caught up in anything going down, there were a lot of people getting hurt around Vincent and I separated myself from that."

Mr McQuade put it to him that the shooting of a garda would be a "red hot topic" among the people he knew back in Ireland, to which the witness replied "yes", but added the first time he heard about the details of the shooting were in 2017.

He said he was working in a bar near Times Square in New York on St Patrick's Day of that year when he first heard the name Adrian Donohoe from off-duty gardai drinking in the pub.

Daniel Cahill told the court: "They asked me if I knew Aaron Brady and I said 'Yeah'."

Mr Cahill said he also told the off-duty gardai in the pub: "Yes I have heard him say these things myself" and that he didn't know if it was Aaron Brady "lying in a bar drunk or if this was the truth".

Asked by Justin McQuade what he expected gardai to do with this information, Mr Cahill said: "I didn't expect them to do anything, I wasn't even sure if they remembered it."

He added that as far as he was concerned over the next six or seven hours it never came up and that "they didn't want anything from me but alcohol".

Daniel Cahill also told the court that he was giving evidence in the trial because he chose to, and not because he has to.

Mr McQaude put it to the witness that he was found hiding in the attic of his New York home by Homeland Security in July 2019 and that his "life in America flashed before his eyes."

Defence counsel also put it to the witness that he was hiding from the Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Mr Cahill denied this, and said he felt his life was in danger after hearing a loud bang while sleeping.

The witness said he was aware ICE were deporting people who had no status but that he wasn't one of these people and that he was married to an American citizen.

Mr Cahill said he was asked if he wanted to speak to gardai and that the agents "made it clear" that his rights were not infringed and he was told he did not have to speak to gardai unless he chose to.

"I'm here to give evidence because I chose to, not because I have to," he added.

The cross examination continues before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow afternoon.

Online Editors