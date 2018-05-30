A woman has settled a legal dispute with her husband after claiming he came under the influence of a yoga group and took €300,000 out of their engineering business without her consent.

Wife who claimed husband 'came under influence of yoga group' settles row over €300,000

Hilda Mackey brought High Court proceedings last year against her husband Michael Mackey over the operation of Mackey Plant Construction Ltd.

The couple are founding directors of the engineering and steel fabrication and installation works business based at Stereame Business Park in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, which employs 25 people. Ms Mackey claimed her husband had come under the influence and received advice from certain members of a yoga group which she said he joined in 2016.

The claims were denied. In a sworn statement, Ms Mackey, with addresses at Nenagh and Templederry, Co Tipperary, said she had been left baffled by his behaviour.

She claimed that without her consent her husband improperly removed €300,000 from the company and a company pension fund. Ms Mackey feared members of the yoga group may have accompanied him when he withdrew the funds and alleged he had given them confidential company information.

She also claimed her husband insisted the firm employ a member of the yoga group and that such a person had been nominated by his yoga master. Ms Mackey claimed attempts to resolve their differences did not succeed and their relationship broke down. She also alleged the company's affairs and the powers of her fellow director were being carried out in a manner that was oppressive to her.

Her husband's actions had left her with no choice other than to bring proceedings against him and their company.

Ms Mackey, represented by barrister Brian Walker and solicitor Patrick F Treacy, had sought various orders from the court including one seeking to appoint their son Karl as a director of the firm to safeguard the assets of the company.

She had also sought a declaration that the company's affairs were being conducted in a manner oppressive to her interests. In separate but related proceedings, Mackey Plant Construction, represented by Frank Callinan SC, brought proceedings against Ms Mackey, the couple's son Karl and a company called Mack Engineering and Steelworks Company.

Mackey Plant Construction sought various orders including injunctions preventing Ms Mackey, Karl and Mack Engineering and Steelworks from passing off any services provided by them as Mackey Engineering and that they disclose all steps taken by them to establish a rival business. Those proceedings were opposed. The cases went to mediation.

At the High Court yesterday, Ms Justice Caroline Costello was informed that all matters had been resolved and the proceedings could be struck out.

Irish Independent